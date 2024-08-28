Bald eagle thought to be injured was actually just ‘too fat to fly’, officials say

There’s a reason there ain’t no wings on a pachyderm or a barnyard pig (just ask American folk singer Roger Alan Wade).

It’s the same reason wildlife officials in Missouri thought a bald eagle captured along the boundary of Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield was injured.

“The bird was found to be healthy but engorged with raccoon — in other words, too fat to fly,” authorities wrote in a social media post.

X-rays provided by Dickerson Park Zoo show the outline of a large raccoon roadkill in the eagle’s stomach.

It was rehabilitated and released back into the park.

The Missouri Department of Conservation captured a bald eagle along the boundary of Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield.... Posted by Wilson's Creek National Battlefield on Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group