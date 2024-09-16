Backpacks prohibited at Waltham school Monday after online shooting threat

Backpacks will be prohibited and extra police will be present at McDevitt Middle School in Waltham on Monday following an online threat.

Superintendent Marisa Mendonsa told Boston 25 News a threat about a potential school shooting surfaced on Snapchat over the weekend.

Mendonsa says backpacks brought Monday will be searched and a police officer will be assigned to each floor and to every corner of the building.

“The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and the entire school community are our top priorities,” Mendosa wrote in a letter to the Waltham schools community. “The Waltham Police Department is working very closely with the school, Snapchat, and federal law enforcement agencies to identify and address the individual responsible for these threats.”

The superintendent said it’s unclear if these threats are connected to other threats that surfaced on Friday.

For now, backpacks are not allowed on Monday only.

Police are investigating the threats.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group