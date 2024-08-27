Back-to-School shopping: Second-hand is first-rate for a growing number of Mass. teens

BOSTON — Some families are getting thrifty to save on back-to-school shopping, and for good reason.

According to a Deloitte survey, the average parent in the Boston area will spend almost $688 per child on back-to-school shopping this year, almost $100 more than the rest of the Northeast and 14% higher than the national average.

“Convenience and value is what we’re seeing,” says Deloitte’s Anthony Jardim, noting parents are prioritizing ease and cost over brand loyalty. “If I can knock out all my back-to-school shopping in one stop, at one strip mall, or in one area that has the right stores for me, they’re going to do that.”

Some parents may get a little savings help from their students. A growing number of teens and young adults are shopping in second-hand stores for unique or vintage back-to-school clothes that are popular among their age group and cost a fraction of many brands purchased new.

High school senior Ori Huang visits the Goodwill in Quincy every few weeks because of how often “new” inventory cycles through.

“You can find anything here,” she says, noting her cousin recently discovered a pair of Prada pants.

College student Natalie MacDonald told Boston 25 News she likes helping reduce the amount of trash going into landfills.

“I think it’s definitely becoming more of a thing with younger people,” MacDonald says. “Thrifting and sustainable shopping, I think it’s really great.”

The savings can add up fast. Huang estimates she saves an average of $300 on most visits compared to buying new.

“You can save up to 80% or 90%,” says Emerald Gottwald, senior director of stores for Goodwill. “It really depends on what it is that you’re looking for.”

“About 34% of parents that we polled said they would consider buying pre-owned,” Jardim says, adding some parents are turning to sites like Facebook Marketplace to sell some of their own second-hand items.

“They can use that as a way to offload some goods from last year and bring in funds for more discretionary spending,” Jardim says.

Those extra funds could help cushion the biggest back-to-school cost: technology. Parents in the Boston area are expected to spend around $500 on back-to-school tech this year, by far the single largest expense.

