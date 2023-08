Town-by-town list: Here’s when Massachusetts, New Hampshire students return to school

BOSTON — Believe it or not, for students in some local communities, summer vacation officially comes to an end this week.

Some districts across the state kicked off the 2023-2024 school year on Monday, Aug. 28, with many returning in the coming days.

Here’s an alphabetical town-by-town list of when students in Massachusetts and New Hampshire return to the classroom:

MASSACHUSETTS

ABINGTON

August 30- Grades 1-12

September 5- Early Education and Kindergarten

ACTON-BOXBORO

August 30- Kindergarten & Grades 1-7, Grade 9

August 31- Grade 8, Grades 10-12

AGAWAM

September 7- Students in Grades 1-12

September 12- Pre-K and Kindergarten

AMESBURY

September 5- All Grades

ANDOVER

August 30- Grades 1-12

September 5- Pre-School and Kindergarten

ARLINGTON

September 5- Grades 1-12

September 5 or 6- Kindergarten

September 11- Pre-school

ASHLAND

September 5- Grades 1-12

September 6- Pre-School & Kindergarten

ATHOL-ROYALSTON

August 30- Grades 1-12

September 5- Pre-School & Kindergarten

ATTLEBORO

August 29- Grades 1-12

September 6- Kingergarten

September 7- Pre-school

AUBURN

August 30- All Grades

AVON

August 30- Grades 1-12

September 5- Pre-School & Kindergarten

AYER-SHIRLEY

August 30- Grades 1-12

September 5- Kindergarten

September 11- Pre-School

BARNSTABLE

August 30 – 1st day of school for grades 1-12

BEDFORD

September 5- All Grades

BELCHERTOWN

August 30- Grades 1-12

September 6- Pre-school

September 6/7- Kindergarten (staggered first day)

September 8- All Kindergarten students report

BELLINGHAM

August 30- Grades 1-12

August 31- Kindergarten

September 5- Bellingham Early Childhood Program

BELMONT

September 6- Grades 1-12 (Early Release Day)

September 7/8- Kindergarten

September 11- Pre-School

BERLIN-BOYLSTON

August 30- All Grades

BEVERLY

August 30- Grades 1-9, Virtual Day for Grades 10-12

September 6- Pre-School & Kindergarten

BILLERICA

September 5- Grades 1-12

September 6- Kindergarten

BOSTON

September 5 – All teachers report back

September 7 - All grades begin

September 11 – PreK and kindergarten starts

BOURNE

August 29- Grades 1-12

August 30- Kindergarten

September 5- Pre-School

BOXFORD

August 30- Grades 1-6

September 5- Kindergarten

BRAINTREE

September 6- Grades 1-12

September 8- Pre-School & Kindergarten

BRIDGEWATER-RAYNHAM

September 5- Grades 1-12

September 6- Pre-School & Kindergarten

BROCKTON

September 6 – 1st day of school for grades 1-12

BROOKLINE

September 5 – 1st day of school

BURLINGTON

August 30- Grades 1-12

September 6-Pre-School & Kindergarten

CAMBRIDGE

September 5 – 1st day of school for grades 1-12

CANTON

August 30- Grades 1-12

September 5- Kindergarten

September 6- Pre-School

CARVER

August 30- Grades 1-12

September 6- Pre-School & Kindergarten

CHELMSFORD

August 29- Grades 1-9, Kindergarten Orientation

August 30-All Grades

CHELSEA

August 30- Grades 1-12

September 6- Pre-School & Kindergarten

CLINTON

August 30- Grades 1-12

September 7-Pre-School & Kindergarten

COHASSET

August 30 - Grades 1-12

August 31- Kindergarten

September 5- Pre-School

CONCORD

August 30- All Grades

DANVERS

September 6- Kindergarten & Grades 1-12

September 11- Pre-School

DARTMOUTH

August 30- All Grades

DEDHAM

September 6 - 1st day of school

FRAMINGHAM

August 28 - All teachers report back

August 30 - 1st day of school for grades 1-12

September 6 - 1st day for kindergarten and BLOCKS

GLOUCESTER

August 29 - 1st day of school for grades 1-12

September 6 - 1st day of school for Pre-K and kindergarten

HAVERHILL

August 29 – 1st day of school for grades 1-12

HOLYOKE

August 30- Students in Grades 1-12

September 6- Pre-K and Kindergarten students

IPSWICH

August 30 - 1st day of school for grades 1-12

September 6 - 1st day of school for kindergarten

LAWRENCE

August 28 - 1st day of school for grades K-12

LEXINGTON

August 28 - All teachers report back

August 29 - 1st day for grades K-9 (half-day for grades K-5)

August 30 - 1st day for grades 1-12 (half-day for kindergarten)

September 5 - 1st day for Pre-K

LOWELL

August 29 – 1st day of school for grades 1-12

LYNN

September 6 - 1st day of school

MALDEN

August 30 – 1st day of school for grades 1-12

MARLBOROUGH

August 30 – 1st day of school

NEW BEDFORD

August 31 - 1st day of school for grades 1-12

September 5 - 1st day for Pre-K and kindergarten

PLYMOUTH

August 28 - All teachers report back

August 29 - 1st day of school for grades 1-12

August 30 - 1st day of school for kindergarten

PITTSFIELD

August 31- Grades 1-12

September 5- Pre-K and Kindergarten

QUINCY

September 7 – 1st day of school for grades 1-9

September 8 – 1st day of school for grades 10-12

RANDOLPH

September 5 – 1st day of school for grades 1-12

SALEM

August 29 – 1st day of school for grades 1-12

SOMERVILLE

August 30 – 1st day of school for grades 1-12

WATERTOWN

September 5 – 1st day of school

WORCESTER

August 24 – Teachers report

August 28 – 1st day of school

August 31 – 1st day of PreK and kindergarten

NEW HAMPSHIRE

CONCORD

August 28 - All teachers report back

August 30 - 1st day for grades K-12

MANCHESTER

September 5 - 1st day of school for grades K-5, 6 and 9

September 6 - 1st day of school for grades 6, 8, and 10-12

NASUHA

August 29 -1st day of school

PORTSMOUTH

August 29 - 1st day for grades 1-9

August 30 - 1st day for grades 10-12

September 5 - 1st day for kindergarten and PEEP

This list will be updated with additional start dates.

