Baby great white captured on video off Martha’s Vineyard

Martha's Vineyard, Mass. — A baby great white shark was caught on camera off Martha’s Vineyard.

The fisherman who recorded the video told Boston 25 the shark was able to free itself from the hook.

The video was captured around 2 p.m. Monday.

Baby great white sharks are typically about 5 feet long at birth and are completely independent from their mothers from the moment they’re born.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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