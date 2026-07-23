BAA adds random selection for 1,000 qualifiers for the 2027 Boston Marathon

BOSTON — The Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) is changing the way runners qualify for the 2027 Boston Marathon.

The new process will debut for the 131st Boston Marathon, scheduled for April 19, 2027.

Registration for runners using qualifying times will take place over five days, from September 14 through September 18.

Registration is not first-come, first-served. All applications submitted before 5 p.m. on September 18 will receive equal consideration.

After registration closes, the B.A.A. will verify all qualifying times and rank applicants according to how much they exceeded their qualifying standard.

The fastest runners in each age group will receive entry based on the traditional qualification process, establishing the annual cut-off time.

For the first time, runners whose qualifying performances do not surpass that cut-off will still have another opportunity.

The B.A.A. plans to randomly select 1,000 additional qualified applicants from those who met the official qualifying standard but were not accepted through the standard process.

The organization said the total number of accepted entrants will remain consistent with recent Boston Marathon field sizes.

“The Boston Marathon annually welcomes the highest performing athletes, and we are internationally known for our qualifying standards, said B.A.A. President and CEO Jack Fleming. ”With the increasingly fast times in our sport, our random Boston Qualifier Selection gives all those who have met the standard for their age group a chance to run Boston," he added.

Registration opens on September 14. For more information, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group