Avon Fire hosting hurricane relief donation drive

AVON, Mass. — The Avon Fire Department is hosting a hurricane relief donation drive to support those affected by Hurricane Helene.

The drive will take place on Saturday, October 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations will also be accepted between October 8-11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The department is filling up a trailer and once it is filled Avon firefighters will deliver the donations to the south to ensure they are delivered directly to those who need them.

Hurricane Helene slammed into Florida’s Gulf Coast last week causing deadly flooding throughout Georgia, the Carolinas, Virginia, and Texas.

The distribution center asks that all donated items be new and in their original packaging.

These are the items needed:

Baby formula

Diapers

Baby wipes

Baby powder/diaper ointments

Kids toys

Cases of water and Gatorade

Canned baby food

Nonperishable kids and adult food

Bottled over-the-counter kids and adult Tylenol/Motrin

Work gloves/latex gloves

Dust masks

Cleaning supplies (sponges, cleaning solutions, bleach)

Tools (hammers, screwdrivers, drills, crowbars, screws, nails)

Large trash bags

Shovels, rakes and brooms

Mops and buckets

Rubbermaid containers

Large tarps

EZ-Up tents and camping tents

Canes, walkers and wheelchairs

Adult diapers

Feminine hygiene products

Soap, shampoo and laundry detergent

Dry cat and dog food

Pet toys and leashes

Puppy training pads and cat litter

Contractor bags

Backpacks and duffle bags

Bedding sheets and pillows

Sleeping bags

Air mattresses

Box cutters

Paper plates and plastic forks, knives and cups

Water bottles

Wheelbarrows and wagons

Strollers

Car Seats

Insect repellent

Empty plastic gas cans

Cellphone chargers/charging blocks

Extension cords

Flashlights

Generators/jump packs

Battery packs/disposable batteries

Battery-operated AM/FM radios

Cash and check donations are also welcomed and will be used to purchase items before departure and to assist with transportation costs.

