Avon Fire hosting hurricane relief donation drive

AVON, Mass. — The Avon Fire Department is hosting a hurricane relief donation drive to support those affected by Hurricane Helene.
The drive will take place on Saturday, October 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations will also be accepted between October 8-11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The department is filling up a trailer and once it is filled Avon firefighters will deliver the donations to the south to ensure they are delivered directly to those who need them.
Hurricane Helene slammed into Florida’s Gulf Coast last week causing deadly flooding throughout Georgia, the Carolinas, Virginia, and Texas.
The distribution center asks that all donated items be new and in their original packaging.
These are the items needed:
- Baby formula
- Diapers
- Baby wipes
- Baby powder/diaper ointments
- Kids toys
- Cases of water and Gatorade
- Canned baby food
- Nonperishable kids and adult food
- Bottled over-the-counter kids and adult Tylenol/Motrin
- Work gloves/latex gloves
- Dust masks
- Cleaning supplies (sponges, cleaning solutions, bleach)
- Tools (hammers, screwdrivers, drills, crowbars, screws, nails)
- Large trash bags
- Shovels, rakes and brooms
- Mops and buckets
- Rubbermaid containers
- Large tarps
- EZ-Up tents and camping tents
- Canes, walkers and wheelchairs
- Adult diapers
- Feminine hygiene products
- Soap, shampoo and laundry detergent
- Dry cat and dog food
- Pet toys and leashes
- Puppy training pads and cat litter
- Contractor bags
- Backpacks and duffle bags
- Bedding sheets and pillows
- Sleeping bags
- Air mattresses
- Box cutters
- Paper plates and plastic forks, knives and cups
- Water bottles
- Wheelbarrows and wagons
- Strollers
- Car Seats
- Insect repellent
- Empty plastic gas cans
- Cellphone chargers/charging blocks
- Extension cords
- Flashlights
- Generators/jump packs
- Battery packs/disposable batteries
- Battery-operated AM/FM radios
Cash and check donations are also welcomed and will be used to purchase items before departure and to assist with transportation costs.
