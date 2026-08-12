Authorities seeking photos, videos in connection to six-alarm fire in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — The Massachusetts State Fire Marshal is asking for the public’s help as they investigate last week’s six-alarm fire on Foundry Street in Wakefield.

According to Wakefield Fire Chief Thomas Purcell, crews were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. to 102 Foundry Street on August 7 to reports of a fire. Once there, firefighters were met with heavy flames.

The building, a disused warehouse with a heavy fire load and extreme clutter inside, sustained catastrophic damage in the fire, and drew mutual aid from across the region to get it contained.

The Mass. State Fire Mashal said they’re specifically interested in photos and videos during the fire’s earliest stages.

Based on an early investigation, they believe the fire began inside the building, but the catastrophic damage has posed major challenges in identifying exactly where the fire started, according to authorities.

“We are not investigating this as a suspicious fire at this time,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “Our main interest right now is identifying the area of origin, which will help determine the exact cause.”

Anyone with photo, video, or other information regarding the fire’s early stages is asked to contact Deputy Chief John Walsh of the Wakefield Fire Department at 978-382-5552 or the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit at 978-567-3310.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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