Authorities offering $5,000 reward for info leading to arrest of Boston murder suspect

BOSTON — A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of a 2017 homicide in Boston’s South End.

Alan Lewis, 38, of Brockton, is wanted on a straight warrant for murder in relation to the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Brent Stevenson of Boston, according to police.

Lewis is described as a 6′1, 210lb Black man with brown eyes, black hair, and a stocky build. He also has tattoos on both forearms that read “KILLER” and “BEES,” according to officials.

Boston Police say on November 6, 2017, officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Boylston Street found a car crash scene at 333 Massachusetts Avenue with the driver, Stevenson, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Stevenson was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Lewis is suspected of shooting Stevenson. The U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information leading to Lewis’s arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Department Fugitive Unit at (617) 343-5059.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

