Authorities looking for information on two suspicious fires in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — Authorities say two fires last month in a Chelsea apartment were intentionally set, and local and state officials are asking the public’s help for information.

The Massachusetts State Fire Marshal says the fires were reported back on February 17 at 70 Lafayette Avenue shortly before 8:50 p.m.

Anyone with information on the fires is urged to contact the Arson Watch Reward Hotline at 1-800-682-9229. All calls are confidential, they said.

There were no reported injuries in either fire, according to officials.

The Arson Watch Reward Program is coordinated by the Massachusetts Property Insurance Underwriting Association and offers rewards of up to $5,000 for information that solves, detects, or prevents arson crimes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

