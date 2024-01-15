Authorities investigating plane crash that killed 3 in western Massachusetts

GREENFIELD, Mass. — Federal, state, and local authorities are investigating after a small plane crashed in a remote, wooded area in western Massachusetts, claiming the lives of three people on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were first notified of a small plane crash in the area of Country Club Road around 11:45 a.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

A short time later, first responders found the site of the plane crash in the Leyden Wildlife Management Area near Greenfield

All three adults who were on the plane died in the crash, state police said. Their bodies were removed from the wreckage late Sunday night.

The twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 55 aircraft crashed in a clearing on the side of a wooded mountain on the Greenfield-Leyden line.

The Federal Aviation Administration, National Transportation Safety Board, and Massachusetts Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division are assisting with an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Authorities will resume their investigation on Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group