Authorities identify pedestrian struck, killed by pickup truck on New Hampshire highway

NASHUA, N.H. — Authorities on Monday identified a pedestrian who was fatally struck by a pickup truck on a highway in New Hampshire on Friday morning.

Troopers responding to reports of a pedestrian lying in the road on the northbound side of the Everett Turnpike in Nashua near mile marker 5.2 around 5:30 a.m. learned a man had been hit by a vehicle, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The man, who state police identified as 62-year-old Modris Kruminsh, of Nashua, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The involved driver of a Ford F-150 pickup stopped in the middle travel lane after the crash and remained at the scene. It wasn’t immediately known if police planned to file charges in connection with the crash.

All northbound travel lanes were closed for several hours while an investigation into the deadly incident unfolded. Aerial video showed multiple state police cruisers blocking the travel lanes leading up to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group