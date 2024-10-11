Man struck, killed by pickup truck on New Hampshire highway, state police say

NASHUA, N.H. — An investigation is underway after a man was struck and killed by a pickup truck on a highway in New Hampshire on Friday morning, authorities said.

Troopers responding to reports of a pedestrian lying in the road on the northbound side of the Everett Turnpike in Nashua near mile marker 5.2 around 5:30 a.m. learned a man had been hit by a vehicle, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The involved driver of a Ford F-150 pickup stopped in the middle travel lane after the crash and remained at the scene.

All northbound travel lanes were closed for several hours while an investigation into the deadly incident unfolded. Aerial video showed multiple state police cruisers blocking the travel lanes leading up to the scene.

The highway was fully reopened to traffic shortly before 9:30 a.m.

It wasn’t immediately known if police planned to file charges in connection with the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

#UPDATE: Two northbound lanes are now open. The investigation is still active, Troopers remain on scene. — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) October 11, 2024

#TrafficAlert ⚠️ F.E Everett Turnpike Northbound is closed in the area of MM 5.2 in Nashua due to a crash. Troopers are on scene investigating. Drivers should anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible. #NHSP #nhtraffic pic.twitter.com/Rw59YY9Hmw — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) October 11, 2024

Sky 25 is over the scene of a serious crash on Rt 3NB - Everett Turnpike in Nashua NH. Traffic is being diverted onto an access road and then back onto the highway @boston25 pic.twitter.com/YvnaEyNvpB — Catherine Parrotta (@CatherineNews) October 11, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

