Authorities identify Massachusetts woman killed in New Hampshire snowmobile crash

BERLIN, N.H. — Law enforcement officials on Thursday identified the Massachusetts woman who was killed in a snowmobile crash in New Hampshire earlier this week.

Berlin police officers responding to a wooded area along Corridor 12 near Androscoggin Valley Hospital on Tuesday afternoon found a snowmobiler who had struck a rock after failing to make a right-hand turn in the trail, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

The victim was identified as Stacey McGarry, 56, of Littleton.

“It appears that McGarry did not attempt to make the turn and instead went straight off the trail, striking a rock which caused the snowmobile to become airborne,” Conservation Officer Levi Frye said in a news release. “The snowmobile then struck a tree causing the fatal injuries.”

McGarry’s passenger was ejected in the crash but was otherwise unharmed.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

