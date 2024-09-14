Authorities identify man whose body was pulled from New Hampshire river

MANCHESTER, NH — Authorities have identified the man whose body was pulled from a New Hampshire River earlier this week.

The body of Christopher Josephson, 51, of Manchester was pulled from the Piscataquog River in Manchester on Thursday morning, state police said.

At 7:58 a.m., Marine Patrol responded to Second Street in Manchester for a report of a body floating in the river.

Preliminary results indicate Josephson died after drowning but the final results of the autopsy are pending.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to contact Marine Patrol Officer Casey Porter at Casey.G.Porter@dos.nh.gov or 603-630-4543.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

