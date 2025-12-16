Authorities ID man, woman killed in wreck on New England highway that injured 4 kids

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine. — Authorities on Tuesday released the names of two adults who were killed when the trailer their SUV was hauling was struck by another vehicle on a stretch of Interstate 95 in northern New England last month.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of Interstate 95 near mile marker 71 in New Glocuester, Maine, around 4:30 a.m. on November 19, found a serious collision involving a 2017 GMC Acadia towing a U-Haul trailer and a 2015 Audi SUV, according to Maine State Police.

Cristovao Cibangu, 48, of Lewiston, was driving the GMC south when its trailer became detached from the trailer ball, remaining connected only by safety chains, investigators said. Cibangu pulled onto the right shoulder, but the trailer was still partially in the roadway.

Cibangu, 34-year-old Maria Isabel, also of Lewiston, and two of the four children who were riding in the SUV exited the vehicle to address the trailer issue when the driver of the Audi struck the trailer and the GMC from behind, according to state police.

Isabel was pronounced dead at the scene, while Cibangu was rushed to Maine Medical Center, where he later died.

The two children outside the vehicle suffered minor injuries, as did the two children who remained inside. All of them were transported to Maine Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the Audi, a man from Wales, Maine, suffered minor injuries and was treated and released. No charges have been filed at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

