2 adults killed, 4 children injured in wreck on New England highway

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine. — Two adults were killed and four children were injured early Wednesday morning when the trailer their SUV was hauling was struck by another vehicle on a stretch of Interstate 95 in northern New England.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of Interstate 95 near mile marker 71 in New Glocuester, Maine, around 4:30 a.m., found a serious collision involving a 2017 GMC Acadia towing a U-Haul trailer and a 2015 Audi SUV, according to Maine State Police.

The GMC was traveling south when its trailer became detached from the trailer ball, remaining connected only by safety chains, investigators said. The driver pulled onto the right shoulder, but the trailer was still partially in the roadway. Six people were inside the GMC, including four children ages 7 to 14, all from Lewiston.

A man, a woman, and two of the children exited the vehicle to address the trailer issue when the driver of the Audi struck the trailer and the GMC from behind, according to state police.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man was rushed to Maine Medical Center, where he later died. Their names haven’t been released.

The two children outside the vehicle suffered minor injuries, as did the two children who remained inside. All of them were transported to Maine Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the Audi, a man from Wales, Maine, suffered minor injuries and was treated and released. No charges have been filed at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

