Auburn schools placed on lockdown after violent suspect’s phone pings near school, police say

AUBURN, Mass. — Auburn schools went into lockdown Tuesday morning after police said a cell phone associated with a violent suspect was “pinging” near school property.

According to police, around 9:10 a.m., Auburn Communications received information from a neighboring law enforcement agency that a cell phone associated with a violent suspect was “pinging” in close proximity to Auburn Middle School.

Police said it was unknown at the time whether the suspect was armed.

Auburn Middle School and other administration buildings were placed into lockdown, and all available Auburn officers responded to the area with assistance from surrounding law enforcement agencies and Massachusetts State Police.

Auburn police said they maintained a presence both inside and outside the school to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Police later said they received updated information from law enforcement partners indicating that the cell phone was no longer pinging in the area.

Further investigation confirmed that the suspect was never on or near school property.

“We are extremely grateful for the overwhelming response and assistance from our law enforcement partners and the school,” Auburn police said. “Their quick actions, coordination, and support helped ensure the safety of all students and staff throughout the incident.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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