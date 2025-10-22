Attorney says zoning code prohibits newly proposed family shelter in West Roxbury from operating

BOSTON — A new proposal for a family shelter along Redlands Road is sparking concern, and now there is an appeal on the table.

Attorney Kevin Cloutier says the property owner at 5 Redlands Road submitted a permit essentially asking for approval to use the space as a homeless shelter, but Cloutier says although Boston’s Inspectional Service Department approved that permit, it’s now on hold pending an appeal.

Cloutier says the zoning code in this West Roxbury neighborhood prohibits a homeless shelter facility from even operating at the site. “We are simply asking the ZBA to apply that law and to essentially deny that permit that’s already been issued,” said Cloutier.

Residents say their concern is that the proposal moved forward without community engagement.

“They didn’t want to engage with us at all so they haven’t given us any information, they haven’t held meetings. All of the information that we have we’ve gotten through public documents requests and asking city officials,” one resident told Boston 25 News.

Boston 25 News approached Mayor Wu at a separate event at City Hall to ask about the proposal and residents’ concerns. She says the state has worked hard to move families out of hotels and into appropriate settings, but also acknowledged the community’s frustration with the process.

“Because the decision was made without consulting the city of Boston or any local community members about what would happen right in their neighborhood,” said Wu. “This is a state process that they have chosen to move this way. We remain in communication with them, and Boston will always do our very best to support families who are in need, families who are trying to just raise their kids.”

Now that the permit is on hold, Attorney Kevin Cloutier tells Boston 25 News that he will present his appeal before the zoning board on October 28 and ask the zoning board to vacate the permit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

