Attleboro man arrested, accused of intentionally starting mutliple brush fires

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — An Attleboro man has been arrested, accused of intentionally starting multiple brush fires throughout the city.

According to Attleboro police, officers responded to a series of suspicious brush fires on Tuesday, November 12.

Attleboro Fire Department responded to the following locations:

Attleboro Elks Lodge at 887 South Main Street,

Manchester Reservoir on Beagle Club Road,

Attleboro Wastewater Department at 27 Pond Street North

Attleboro Animal Shelter at 102 Pond Street North

Fire officials determined these brush fires were suspicious and were set intentionally.

Police used video surveillance to arrest 72-year-old Gerard Genest of South Attleboro.

He was taken into custody following a traffic stop on Saturday, November 16.

At the time of his arrest, Genest was under investigation by Attleboro Police Detectives for additional fires including one set at the LaSalette Shrine on Park St.

Genest is scheduled for arraignment at Attleboro District Court on Monday.

The fires remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

