Arrest made in violent baseball bat attack at Milford convenience store

MILFORD, Mass. — Disturbing video captures the moment a man was beaten with a baseball bat outside a Milford convenience store on Friday night.

The violent attack allegedly began in the parking lot of the Main Street Market in Milford shortly before 6:00 p.m. Friday night.

The incident began when Andre Oliveira Gomes,24, of Whitinsville, allegedly attempted to run over the victim with his truck before the confrontation escalated inside the market.

Video footage from the scene shows Gomes, wearing a white sweater, advancing towards the victim with a bat. The fight moved inside the market, causing others to scramble to get out of the way.

During the altercation, Gomes appears to search the victim’s pockets while the victim was bleeding from a head injury.

Gomes allegedly drove away in a Black GMC Sierra pick-up truck but was arrested in nearby Hopedale.

The victim was transported to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester for his injuries.

Gomes is facing the following charges:

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Assault and battery witha dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury

Assault with intent to murder

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Attempt to commit a crime, armed robbery

Disturbing the peace

False name/ Social Security Card

Forged or misused RM Document

Mayhem

Gomes is currently being held at Worcester House of Corrections on $100,000 bail, according to police.

“Violent acts of this nature have no place in our community,” said Milford Chief of Police Robert Tusino. “Thanks to the swift cooperation between Milford and Hopedale officers, a dangerous individual was apprehended before he could harm anyone else.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group