Arrest made in Maine homicide after high-speed chase and crash

DUNBARTON, N.H. — Police have made an arrest in the murder of a woman from Skowhegan, Maine after a police chase that started in Massachusetts and ended in New Hampshire.

On Wednesday January 14, Skowhegan Police Department received a 911 call at around midnight for a person not breathing at 361 West Front Street.

When officials arrived, officers discovered a deceased female at the residence.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta ruled the death of the woman a homicide, and she was identified as 46-year-old Nicole Jackson of Skowhegan.

The autopsy determined Jackson sustained blunt force and sharp force trauma.

Police identified 55-year-old Dane Burke of Skowhegan, her boyfriend, as a suspect in her death. He was believed to be traveling in a 2018 silver Jeep Compass with Ohio License plates.

On January 17 at around 8 a.m., the vehicle was located in Lowell. Local law enforcement attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to comply resulting in a pursuit that was joined by the Massachusetts State Police.

After traveling to Dunbarton, New Hampshire, the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree on Route 13 just north of Barnard Road. Burke then allegedly barricaded himself in the vehicle, and New Hampshire SWAR responding, ultimately taking him into custody.

#TrafficAlert ⚠️ The Spaulding Turnpike is closed at mile marker 26.4 in Milton due to a crash. Troopers are on the scene investigating. Drivers should avoid the area and anticipate delays. #nhsp #NHTraffic pic.twitter.com/m7zqLahMTu — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) January 17, 2026

Burke was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was arrested on a Maine warrant charging him with murder and will remain in New Hampshire pending his return to Maine.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group