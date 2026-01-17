Local

Arrest made in Maine homicide after high-speed chase and crash

By Isabella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff
DUNBARTON, N.H. — Police have made an arrest in the murder of a woman from Skowhegan, Maine after a police chase that started in Massachusetts and ended in New Hampshire.

On Wednesday January 14, Skowhegan Police Department received a 911 call at around midnight for a person not breathing at 361 West Front Street.

When officials arrived, officers discovered a deceased female at the residence.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta ruled the death of the woman a homicide, and she was identified as 46-year-old Nicole Jackson of Skowhegan.

The autopsy determined Jackson sustained blunt force and sharp force trauma.

Police identified 55-year-old Dane Burke of Skowhegan, her boyfriend, as a suspect in her death. He was believed to be traveling in a 2018 silver Jeep Compass with Ohio License plates.

On January 17 at around 8 a.m., the vehicle was located in Lowell. Local law enforcement attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to comply resulting in a pursuit that was joined by the Massachusetts State Police.

After traveling to Dunbarton, New Hampshire, the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree on Route 13 just north of Barnard Road. Burke then allegedly barricaded himself in the vehicle, and New Hampshire SWAR responding, ultimately taking him into custody.

Burke was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was arrested on a Maine warrant charging him with murder and will remain in New Hampshire pending his return to Maine.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

