Arrest made in daytime Roxbury stabbing, police say

BOSTON — Authorities arrested a suspect accused of a stabbing in broad daylight on Tuesday.

Pedro Sanchez, 43, of Mattapan, is facing assault and battery charges.

According to Boston Police, officers responding to 209 Humboldt Avenue for a report of a stabbing found an adult male victim suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Investigators obtained a description of the suspect fleeing the scene in a vehicle. After a subsequent search of the area, police say a man matching the suspect description, later identified as Sanchez, returned to the scene.

At about 12:42 p.m., Boston Police took Sanchez into custody.

He will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

