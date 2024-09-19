Arrest made in apparent Millbury road rage shooting, police say

MILLBURY, Mass. — Authorities arrested a Worcester man accused of shooting at a motorist in an apparent road rage incident on Thursday morning.

Hector Luis Vazquez Alvarez was apprehended and will be arraigned in Worcester District Court.

According to Millbury Police, officers received a call for a road rage shooting that took place on Route 146 South around 7 a.m.

Responding officers spoke with a victim who claimed a man driving a red Honda Civic, later identified as Alvarez, drove up behind him and pointed a gun at his car.

Alvarez then allegedly proceeded to shoot at the victim, shattering the window of the victim’s car. The victim did not report any injuries.

The facts and circumstances leading up to the incident remain under investigation.

State Police issued a “be on the lookout” for the Honda and quickly located it in the area of River Street.

Alvarez was subsequently detained without incident.

Authorities say a pellet gun was found in a bucket behind Alvarez’s car after a preliminary search.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

