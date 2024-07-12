Armed robbery at Boston barbershop, hourslong standoff at nearby home ends in 3 arrests, police say

BOSTON — An armed robbery at a barbershop in Boston on Thursday afternoon led to an hourslong standoff at a nearby home between SWAT officers and three suspects that lasted late into the night.

The three suspects were involved in an armed robbery at Edward’s Barber Shop on Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury around 4:00 p.m. and they then barricaded themselves inside a home on Adams Street in Dorchester for nearly six hours, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police said a car involved in the armed robbery was found and it was determined that the suspects went into the house on Adams Street. That house is about a mile-and-a-half from the barbershop.

Boston police cruisers swarmed the street, blocking any other traffic from driving down the road as officers in tactical gear negotiated with the suspects in the home.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Armed standoff Boston Adams Street

The SWAT team used de-escalation tactics, leading to two of the suspects being removed from the house without incident, but a third remained inside. Officers had to go into the house to get that suspect out shortly before 10 p.m.

The Boston Globe reported that the SWAT team used gas to “forcibly remove” the third suspect and place him under arrest.

There were no reported injuries in the standoff.

All three suspects, whose names weren’t released, were taken to jail and are expected to be in court later today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group