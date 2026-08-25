Apps & websites help Boston parents spend less on back-to-school this year

BOSTON — Boston parents will spend an average of $648 on back-to-school shopping this year, according to Deloitte’s annual back-to-school survey. That’s about $40 less per family than last year.

The decline reflects changing shopping habits as families look for ways to stretch their budgets. Anthony Jardim of Deloitte said the survey found most local shoppers are focused on finding bargains.

“About 60% of Boston parents that we surveyed are viewed as hyper-value seekers,” Jardim told Boston 25 News.

To save money, more parents are turning to websites, mobile apps and social media platforms to compare prices and find deals. Balancing school necessities with children’s wish-list items remains a challenge for many families, said consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch.

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“It’s hard to balance the needs versus the wants,” Woroch told Boston 25 News.

Woroch said major retailers recognize the challenge and are increasingly offering resale options directly through their websites.

“Athleta, Lululemon, Hanna Andersson, REI, they have their own pre-love sections on their website,” Woroch said.

On Lululemon’s “Like New” website, Boston 25 found a striped cotton jersey T-shirt listed for $33, about half its original retail price. Some retailers also offer incentives for recycling old clothing. Boston 25 found H&M offering a 15% discount to customers who donate used garments.

For many families, technology is the largest back-to-school expense. Buying certified refurbished electronics can cut costs by as much as 60% while still providing warranty protection, Woroch said.

She also recommends downloading price-comparison apps such as ShopSavvy, which allows shoppers to scan product barcodes while in stores.

“Whether it’s a pair of sneakers or a new laptop, the app will tell you if you’re getting a good deal right then and there or if you should go to another retailer,” Woroch said.

For basic classroom supplies, Woroch recommends buying in bulk and splitting costs with neighbors or friends.

Families willing to wait may find even deeper discounts later in the year. Woroch expects fall clothing prices to drop further in October, while electronics typically see significant markdowns during Black Friday sales.

Despite tighter shopping budgets, Deloitte’s survey found Boston-area families are feeling more optimistic about the economy than they were a year ago.

“This year, about 52% of the Boston parents surveyed expect the economy to improve or remain the same in the next six months,” Jardim told Boston 25. “So that’s another positive indicator.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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