Anxiety soars at Brown University after release of person of interest in deadly mass shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Students at Brown University are feeling a heightened sense of anxiety after officials announced Sunday night that the person of interest who had been in custody was released.

As grief settles over the university community, students are contributing flowers to a growing memorial just two days after the deadly mass shooting at the engineering building on campus.

Two students were killed, and nine others were injured.

Marlo Hulnick is a senior at Brown. He said since the release of who was a person of interest, anxiety on campus has only grown.

“It’s definitely just upsetting that there hasn’t been a more swift development,” Hulnick said. “That’s all we’re waiting on now to sort of know that the person who did this is going to be brought to justice. It’s the only thing that could give anyone a sigh of relief.”

Hulick, along with many other students on campus will be making their way home this week, including Ashvin Nair who said he doesn’t feel safe being on campus anymore.

“Trying to be in my dorm as much as I can and rescheduling flights to get home sooner. Last night made me a lot more worried, “Nair said.

For international students like Misheel Damdinchoimbol, she wasn’t planning to leave the area for winter break but now feels she has to.

“I do feel less safe. I’ve had trouble sleeping for the past couple of days,” Damdinchoimbol said.

Damdinchoimbol explained she worked incredibly hard to get in to an American institutions like Brown, but with continuous gun violence across the country, she’s unsure of her future here.

“To get to a place like America for higher education, possibly thinking about creating a life here but then its scary being here like when I graduate I’m definitely thinking about going straight home,” Damdinchoimbol said.

Law enforcement remains on the Brown University campus as the investigation continues with both federal and local agencies.

