Animation shows diverted flight making repeated loops over Mass. before landing at Logan Airport

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — A flight diverted due to a weather radar issue made multiple loops in the sky over Massachusetts before landing at Boston’s Logan Airport on Thursday morning, an animation showed and officials said.

JetBlue Flight 959 with scheduled service from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Broward County, Florida, was diverted to Boston after an issue arose with with the aircraft’s onboard weather radar, an airline spokesperson confirmed in a statement to Boston 25 News.

A FlightAware animation showed the plane flying along the New Jersey coast when it suddenly changed direction on a path back toward Connecticut.

FlightAware shows path of JetBlue flight that was diverted to Logan (FlightAware)

The animation then showed the plane entering Massachusetts airspace and making at least 10 elongated loops in an area over Cape Cod and the South Coast before ultimately landing in Boston.

Upon arrival at Logan, JetBlue said customers were accommodated on a new aircraft destined for Fort Lauderdale.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

