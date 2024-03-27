Animal Rescue League saves rain-soaked stray cat found in Dedham parking garage

DEDHAM, Mass. — A rain-soaked stray cat was found and saved in Dedham this past weekend.

According to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, the cat, now named Oskar was found scared and cold under a car in the parking garage at Legacy Place, a busy shopping center in Dedham.

Oskar is a male cat and was first spotted by a shopper who tried to lure him from under the car using a car of tune, ARL said in a release. The cat sniffed at the food he did not move from beneath the vehicle. When ARL Field Services agents arrived they also tried luring the cat with food but also had no luck.

“The frightened feline remained steadfast by hissing and growling,” the ARL said. But, when one agent attempted to approach the cat, it darted out from under the car and toward the lower level of the garage, where it found a dumpster to hide behind.

The two ARL agents on-scene blocked all passageways around the dumpster and were able to catch the cat using nets.

Oskar was taken to ARL’s Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center and once he arrived, he did eat when he was given food.

The cat is around 2 years old and did not have a collar, ID tags, or a microchip. While in overall good health, ARL’s veterinary team did notice a puncture wound on one of his legs.

Anyone who recognizes the cat and knows who he belongs to should contact ARL’s Dedham location at (617) 426-9170 x605.

If the cat is unclaimed, he will undergo a state-mandated 4-month quarantine due to his wound of unknown origin.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group