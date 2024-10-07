‘An awful year’: Vigil held in Sharon in remembrance of Oct. 7th Hamas attack victims

SHARON, Mass. — Coming together in song and prayer, dozens gathered in Sharon’s town center Sunday night for a candlelight vigil to mourn the Israelis killed by Hamas one year ago Monday.

“It’s been an awful year,” said David Baskin, a member of the Sharon Jewish Action Committee.

“I think we’re all constantly living in a state of reverberating shock,” said Emunah Homa, a member of the Sharon Jewish Action Committee.

Many still feel the pain of the attacks on October 7th last year.

Some shared stories of friends killed at the music festival.

“I don’t think anyone could have predicted what it would look like a year from last October 7th in so many ways,” said Homa.

Many say they’ve been surprised by not only the rise in antisemitism over the last year but also that many Israelis are still held hostage from this attack.

“As we commemorate a year, and that’s a long time and it feels like a long time to everyone standing out here, we then remember that there are 101 Israelis in captivity, hostages, and children still there in Gaza right now, and it’s important for us to do this publicly, to be seen,” said Avi Shemtov, who lives in Sharon.

“So to come out and to be visible, visibility is scary as a Jew even here in Massachusetts right now to come out and to be visible and to be proud and to be in pain and all the love and all the grief,” said Homa.

Standing together against hate, as they grieve the lives lost, this crowd hopes more people won’t be afraid to do the same Monday as they continue to show support for Israel.

“We hope that we’re educating more people and I hope we continue to evolve as a community and we stay strong together,” said Baskin.

There are several events planned throughout the Boston area on Monday to mark the one-year anniversary of the October 7th attack.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group