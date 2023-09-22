Amid worker safety concerns, MBTA temporarily stalls almost all contractor work

BOSTON — Citing concern for worker safety, the MBTA announced on Wednesday a temporary pause on nearly all contractor work that is not taking place inside an established diversion area.

The stoppage comes amid an FTA investigation and just days after two incidents where workers were almost struck by oncoming trains.

“The status quo is not acceptable, and we will continue to focus on the safety of our riders and employees,” MBTA General Manager Phil Eng said.

An MBTA spokesperson affirms the T is looking “to establish more rigorous levels of protection for work crews on our rights of way,” and pausing contractor work is a step towards focusing on that goal.

There are currently 19 hours remaining in the pause in contractor work, according to officials.

While it is unclear exactly where the established diversion area is, work on the Red Line will still continue Thursday night.

“We are rebuilding and reorganizing the workforce, top to bottom, to ensure we have the right people in place at all levels to implement the changes required to bring meaningful, long-lasting systemic solutions,” Eng said. “T management needs to ensure that we are implementing improved procedures and following through on our commitments. This is a team effort with the FTA, DPU, and our labor unions, and we all share the common goal of a safe and reliable MBTA.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

