Red Line train ignored stop signal, came dangerously close to MBTA workers

BOSTON — Days after the FTA determined current MBTA working conditions and practices are dangerous for workers, two recent incidents on the Red Line are continuing to raise concerns.

Subway trains driven by the same operator came dangerously close to striking employees on two different occasions this month, MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo told Boston 25 News.

Around 11:40 a.m. on Monday, September 18, despite a flagger signaling for the train to stop, a driver blew down a length of track between the Harvard and Porter Square stations that was being inspected by workers. None of the workers were injured.

While talking with FTA investigators regarding Monday’s incident, workers shared a similar experience with the same train operator that had occurred on September 11.

On Thursday, the FTA ordered the MBTA to make immediate changes, determining that “a combination of unsafe conditions and practices exist such that there is a substantial risk of serious injury or death of a worker,” as it rolled out nine new requirements that the T must follow to improve worker safety.

Under the new requirements, the MBTA must notify the FTA within two hours any time a near-miss incident occurs. The T also has four business days to produce a “detailed explanation” of why it was slow to report near misses to DPU, which serves as the state agency in charge of MBTA safety oversight.

Other actions the FTA ordered include prohibiting the use of “lone workers” on the train right-of-way, additional training for dispatchers and supervisors, and the development of a new plan to verify communication between site workers and dispatchers.

In April, the FTA required immediate changes after five near-misses with workers and trains.

There have been nearly a dozen close calls in 2023 alone.

The train’s motor person has been taken off the job while the investigation is underway.

Tuesday morning, MBTA General Manager Phil Eng and other top MBTA managers met with inspection teams and their supervisors to discuss work procedures, their responsibilities and to find out what management can do to help improve safety. Red Line train operators were also given safety briefings before the start of their shifts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2023 Cox Media Group