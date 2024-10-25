American Repertory Theater holds its first-ever public costume sale

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — With Halloween just around the corner, Harvard University’s American Repertory Theater (A.R.T) is hosting its first-ever costume sale, perfect for those still in need of a costume.

A.R.T., which began last week and runs through Saturday, is selling its costumes, dating back to the 1980s. Shoppers are said to enter at the outside of the scene shop.

Customers can find costumes from shows such as “Finding Neverland,” “Endlings,” “Moby-Dick,” and more. Many costumes come with labels providing background regarding what show they were used in and sometimes the actor who wore them.

Other items for sale include cut production pieces that didn’t make the show, some of them still have their tags on them.

“I think people who like to vintage shop will find a treasure trove of things here,” said Alycia Marucci, the A.R.T.’s wardrobe manager. “But I also think that a theater-lover might want to look through the labels because you can see the history of a garment.”

Marucci also added that the A.R.T storage space, at Fawcett Street, brought up the idea of sale for the theater’s impending renovations.

“We realized how much stuff we really have, and we realized we really don’t have the labor or the resources to go through every garment and clean it and make sure it’s ready and size it and do all those things,” she said. “So the first thing we wanted to do was offer it up to people who might enjoy it or who might use it before we would.”

