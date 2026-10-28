ALDI opening new location in Massachusetts

ALDI is opening a new location in Massachusetts next week.

The new store in Swansea, located at 58 Swansea Mall Drive, will open Thursday, Nov. 5.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 8:45 a.m., and the store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

As part of the grand opening, the first 200 shoppers will receive a gift bag featuring a sampling of ALDI products along with a gift card through the grocer’s Golden Ticket giveaway program.

The Swansea location is the latest ALDI store to open in Massachusetts as the company continues its expansion.

“At our new Swansea ALDI store, customers will see why so many already choose ALDI for their weekly grocery shopping,” regional vice president Chris Daniels said. “As shoppers look to stretch their dollar further, we’re excited to open this new location and bring more people a high-quality grocery selection they want and need at the lowest possible price.”

The company says the Swansea opening brings it closer to its goal of operating 3,200 stores by the end of 2028.

ALDI also operates Massachusetts stores in Acton, Brockton, Chicopee, Danvers, Dartmouth, East Walpole, Fall River, Falmouth, Gardner, Greenfield, Hadley, Leominster, Lynn, Medford, Milford, Natick, Northampton, Pittsfield, Plymouth, Raynham, Springfield, Wareham, West Springfield, Westfield and Worcester.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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