AG: Police justified in using deadly force in 2023 shooting of armed man in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police were justified in using deadly force in shooting an armed man outside of a New Hampshire apartment complex in 2023, the attorney general said Wednesday.

Alex R. Naone, 26, of Hooksett, was shot and killed by officers who responded to an apartment complex on Mammoth Road in Manchester around 3:30 a.m. on May 26, 2023, Attorney General John Formella said in a statement.

Officers responding to a 911 call that morning for a report of a person armed with a firearm found Naone outside of the apartment complex and opened fire, authorities said at the time. Four officers fired their guns at the suspect and one additional officer discharged a less-lethal munition.

AG: Police were justified in using deadly force in 2023 shooting of armed man in New Hampshire (New Hampshire Attorney General's Office)

A final investigation concluded that Manchester Police Officers Jeffrey Belleza, Robert Bifsha, Stephen Choate, and Patrick Ruddell “were legally justified in their use of deadly force against Mr. Naone,” Formella said, adding that no charges will be filed against the officers.

Video footage from body cameras worn by officers responding to the scene show the officers repeatedly instructing Naone, who was standing close to a building several feet away, to drop his gun before shots were fired.

The full investigative report and video footage from body-worn cameras are available at this website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

