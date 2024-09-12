Adult, juvenile hospitalized after car careens into Quincy liquor store

QUINCY, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a car drove into a liquor store Wednesday night, causing extensive damage.

Officers responding to the Old Colony Liquor Store on Southern Artery around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash found a car wedged into the store. An adult and a juvenile who were both in the vehicle were trapped but did not sustain serious injuries, according to Quincy Police.

Both occupants were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Two employees and a customer were inside the store at the time of the crash but were not harmed.

Video shows a gaping hole in the wall of the business, which will remain closed until repairs are made.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

