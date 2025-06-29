Addison Barger, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homer on consecutive pitches as Blue Jays beat Red Sox 5-3

BOSTON (AP) — Addison Barger and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered on consecutive pitches from Walker Buehler in the first inning and Toronto capitalized on the right-hander’s wildness to add two runs in the fourth in a 5-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

Andrés Giménez and Nathan Lukes each had an RBI single as Toronto took two of three games in the weekend series and improved to 7-3 against Boston this season.

Buehler (5-6), who is guaranteed $21.05 million in a one-year free agent contract signed during the offseason, is 1-4 with a 7.80 ERA in his last six starts.

Carlos Narváez hit a solo homer and Ceddanne Rafaela an RBI double for the Red Sox, who have lost seven of eight. Boston reliever Zack Kelly walked off the mound with a trainer due to right oblique tightness.

Yariel Rodríguez (2-0) got five outs in scoreless relief and earned the win. Jeff Hoffman struck out three batters in the ninth for his 18th save.

Barger hit a slider into the right-field seats and Guerrero Jr. sent a fastball over the Green Monster at Fenway Park.

Key moment

After Boston rallied to tie the game at 2, Buehler gave up a go-ahead run-scoring single to Giménez and then walked the next two batters — Jonatan Clase and Tyler Heineman — to force in a run. He issued three walks in the inning.

Key stat

Boston dropped its third straight series and has lost three of four since trading Rafael Devers to San Francisco two weeks ago.

Up next

Blue Jays RHP Max Scherzer (0-0, 5.63 ERA) makes his second start since coming off the injured list from a right thumb injury on Monday in a home game against the Yankees. LHP Carlos Rodón (9-5, 2.92) is scheduled for New York.

Red Sox LHP Garrett Crochet (7-4, 2.06) is slated to start Monday against Cincinnati RHP Chase Burns (0-0, 5.40).

