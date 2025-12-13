One suspect in custody after active shooter reported at Brown University

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — One suspect is in custody after numerous authorities and first responders were dispatched to Brown University for reports of a mass shooting.

According to Brown University’s website, the situation is occurring near Barus & Holley, an engineering building. One suspect is in custody.

Boston 25 News crews are on their way to the scene and will update you with further information once available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

