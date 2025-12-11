Accessory dwelling units: Massachusetts launches design challenge and funding program

Mark and Linda Adler built an accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, on their property in Lexington.

It’s a two-bedroom, two-bath detached apartment right next to their primary house to allow their daughter and grandkids to live in the bigger house.

“It’s been a real plus for us, and we hope other people will be encouraged that this could be the solution for them too,” said Linda Adler.

The Adlers gave state leaders a tour Wednesday and say it only took four months to build this new, smaller home.

“ADU’s work for families, they work for communities, they work for our state, they create new options for people, they help people stay in Massachusetts and they bring costs down for everyone involved,” said Gov. Maura Healey during the tour Wednesday.

The governor is launching a campaign to make it easier for people to build these ADU’s to create more housing at a lower cost.

The state will invest $10 million in the program to help more people with construction.

“This is exactly the kind of flexible, practical tool that a community needs as we work together to address the statewide housing shortage,” said Steve Bartha, Lexington’s town manager.

State leaders are also kicking off a “Design Challenge” to give more people blueprints on creative ways to build these smaller homes.

“We will invite designers, architects and other design professionals to submit replicable high quality ADU prototypes that can be adapted by homeowners and local builders,” said Ed Augustus, the Housing and Livable Communities Secretary for Massachusetts.

The design challenge starts December 15, and architects and builders will need to submit their ideas by the end of February.

The winners will receive $10,000 to $20,000 in prizes.

Then anyone can go online and use those designs to build their own ADU by next summer.

For more information visit: Governor Healey Launches New Campaign to Make It Easier and Cheaper to Build ADUs Across Massachusetts | Mass.gov

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group