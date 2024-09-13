‘Absolutely vicious’: Experts warn of new yellowjacket species in New England

A dangerous species of yellowjacket that hails from as far south as Central America is now buzzing around in parts of New England, experts are warning.

The southern yellowjacket, also known as Vespula squamosa, is aggressive and potentially lethal. Not only do they sting, but they bite too, according to Norm Patterson, a self-proclaimed “yellowjacket expert” who has decades of experience removing insects from homes.

“They’re biting and stinging which just increases the pain,” Patterson told WFSB-TV. “I thought what in the world is this? They just come screaming out at you. Very dangerous. Lethal to people who are allergic.”

Patterson also said the southern yellowjacket nests are gigantic.

“The southern yellowjackets are absolutely vicious,” Patterson said. “They’re bigger and the nests are 10 times bigger than this.”

Warmer temperatures over the years have driven the southern yellowjacket north, according to scientist Gale Ridge of the Agricultural Experiment Station.

“They have now pushed further up into New England, and now picked up here in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southern Massachusetts,” Ridge told WFSB-TV. “So, they’re going to continue to go north.”

Experts say the southern yellowjacket now accounts for up to 10 percent of the yellowjacket population in Connecticut.

“You can get huge nests, some as long as 9 feet,” Ridge said. “It’s something we will pay attention to.”

Patterson added, “They’re here to stay I’m afraid.”

Any New Englander who stumbles upon a southern yellowjacket is urged to contact a professional.

