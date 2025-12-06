‘Absolutely amazing’: Make-A-Wish Winter Wonderland Party at Logan brings holiday cheer

BOSTON — Make-A-Wish held its annual Winter Wonderland Party with Delta Air Lines Saturday.

The event at Boston’s Logan Airport was all about uplifting children and their families in a festive, holiday fashion.

“It makes me want to smile, it’s just absolutely amazing,” past Make-A-Wish recipient Nevaeh Hourican said.

“I think it’s really awesome because it just brings the whole community together,” Colby Horvath, another past Make-A-Wish recipient explained.

Horvath was diagnosed with cancer when he was 8 years old.

His wish was to meet a Disney imagineer, a career he plans to pursue.

“I just really wanted to meet one of them because I’m really into engineering and design and 3D printing,” Horvath said.

Now, Horvath is 14 and doing well.

He said Make-A-Wish’s event Saturday is usually something he looks forward to during the holiday season.

“They really got me through a tough time with my illness, so I really want to give back to the other kids that kind of helped me get through it.”

The event, also in collaboration with Massport and Boston Children’s Hospital had plenty of games, crafts, and even a tour of Delta’s Airbus 220.

“They’re getting the full-service treatment,” Delta Captain Nicholas Motlagh said. “They are going to get to see this airplane from the nose to tail to include a cockpit tour which is everyone’s favorite.”

Motlagh said it even inspires some children to want to become pilots.

“Events like this, not only is it great for us as far as community outreach, but we can light that spark in a child’s eye,” Motlagh explained.

“If you can see it, you can do it,” he continued.

Make-A-Wish families have gone through the unimaginable with their children battling cancer or chronic illness, but the party is a way to get their minds off the routine check-ups and hospital stays by letting kids be kids.

“Having a child with a critical illness is a group that no one wants to be a part of but if you’re going to be part of that group, we might as well have some fun and have some joy,” Monica Julian with Make-A-Wish said.

Around 200 past Make-A-Wish recipients and their families attended Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group