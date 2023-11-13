Mass. — AAA is predicting 55.4 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving next week.

AAA released its travel forecast for the upcoming holiday travel period from Wednesday, November 22nd to Sunday November 26th. This year’s travel volume reflects an increase of 2.3 percent over last year and marks the third-highest Thanksgiving travel since AAA began tracking in 2000.

The top two years were 2005 and 2019, respectively.

“The travel rebound after the pandemic continues with more Americans taking a trip to see loved ones or new destinations,” said Mark Schieldrop, AAA Northeast Senior Spokesperson. “The most popular mode of travel for this and all holidays is the motor vehicle, with Americans set to benefit from lower gasoline prices compared to a year ago.”

AAA projects 49.1 million Americans will drive to their destinations, an increase of 1.7 percent compared to 2022. Those drivers will see average gas prices of more than 40 cents cheaper than last year.

More people will fly this year than last despite airfare prices increasing by 5 percent. AAA expects 4.7 million people will fly, the highest number of Thanksgiving air travelers since 2005, and an increase of 6.6% or nearly 300,000 compared to 2022.

The Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving are the busiest air travel days and the most expensive. While Sunday is typically the busiest day to return home. Data also shows Monday as a popular travel day.

The number of people taking a cruise, bus, or train over Thanksgiving is up nearly 11 percent over last year. AAA expects 1.55 million travelers will use these other modes of transportation with cruising very popular.

The best time to travel will be early in the morning or after 6 p.m. to avoid the heaviest holiday congestion.

AAA: 55.4 million Americans expected to travel for Thanksgiving, 2.3% higher than last year AAA: 55.4 million Americans expected to travel for Thanksgiving, 2.3% higher than last year (AAA)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group