In the latest edition of A-Z with VB, Boston 25 Morning News Anchor Gene Lavanchy caught up with Doug “VB” Goudie to talk about Walpole native Cam Schlittler taking the mound for the New York Yankees, the Portland Sea Dogs’ Scooby-Doo Day, and the fond memories they have of late Bruins enforcer Lyndon Byers.

