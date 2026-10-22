9-year-old Attleboro Muay Thai champion to represent US in Greece

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A 9-year-old boy from Attleboro is set to step into the ring and represent the United States in Muay Thai.

EJ Buco said he trains in the combat sport nearly every day.

Buco currently has a 7-0 record and holds the U-12 USA Grand National Champion title.

He said he’s ready to represent the United States in Greece, thanks to support from everyone back home.

“It means a lot. I know there will be a lot of people in the USA cheering for me, lots of people from this gym, other gyms, and people from other states in the United States.”

His family will be leaving for the international competition early next week.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group