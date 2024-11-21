9 New England eateries, including 6 in Mass., named among OpenTable’s top 100 restaurants

BOSTON — Nine eateries in New England, including six in Massachusetts, have been named among OpenTable’s top 100 restaurants for 2024.

OpenTable, an online restaurant-reservation service company, says it analyzed insights from diner reviews to determine the top restaurants across the country.

“Some lists are decided by critics, but not OpenTable’s Top 100—this one is driven by diners,” the company said in a post on its website.

Massachusetts, Maine, and Rhode Island were the lone New England states with restaurants on OpenTable’s list.

The New England eateries are as follows:

Bar Vlaha in Brookline, Massachusetts

Giulia Restaurant in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Krasi in Boston, Massachusetts

Pammy’s in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Silver Dover Afternoon Tea in Boston, Massachusetts

The Nautilus in Nantucket, Massachusetts

Fore Street in Portland, Maine

Scales in Portland, Maine

Gracie’s in Providence, Rhode Island

To view OpenTable’s full list, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group