9 Massachusetts residents land on Forbes’ 2024 list of 400 richest Americans

BOSTON — Nine billionaires who reside in Massachusetts landed on Forbes’ 2024 list of the 400 richest people in the United States.

As a group, the wealthiest people in the country are worth a record $5.4 trillion, up nearly $1 trillion from last year, according to Forbes.

“A dozen have $100 billion-plus fortunes, also a record. And admission to this elite club is pricier than ever: A minimum net worth of $3.3 billion is required, up $400 million since 2023,” Forbes wrote in its new report.

It comes as no surprise but Elon Musk, who co-founded six companies, including electric car maker Tesla and rocket producer SpaceX, topped the list as the richest American with a net worth of $244 billion. Jeff Bezos, who founded e-commerce giant Amazon, checked in second on the list with a net worth of $197 billion.

The Massachusetts residents who made the top 400 ranked as follows:

30. Abigal Johnson, age 62, CEO of Fidelity Investments since 2014, when she took over for her father -- $31.3 billion

70. Edward Johnson, IV, 59, grandson of Edward Johnson II, who founded Fidelity Investments -- $12.6 billion

81. Robert Kraft, 83, owner of New England Patriots -- $11.8 billion

91. Elizabeth Johnson, 61, granddaughter of Edward Johnson II, who founded Fidelity Investments -- $10.6 billion

198. Jim Davis & family, 81, bought a small Boston shoemaker in 1972 and turned it into New Balance -- $6.5 billion

225. Robert Hale, Jr., 58, founder and CEO of wholesale telecommunications provider Granite Telecommunications -- $5.8 billion

347. Amos Hostetter, Jr., made a fortune in the 1990s as cable TV pioneer -- $3.8 billion

388. Bill Alfond, 76, one of three living heirs who are billionaires thanks to Warren Buffett’s purchase of the Dexter Shoe Company -- $3.4 billion

388. Ted Alfond, 80, one of three living heirs who are billionaires thanks to Warren Buffett’s purchase of the Dexter Shoe Company -- $3.4 billion

