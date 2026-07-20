83-year-old bicyclist killed in Wellfleet truck collision

WELLFLEET, Mass. — An 83-year-old bicyclist is dead after they were struck by a truck in Wellfleet on Monday morning.

Shortly before 11:00 a.m., the bicyclist, who has not been identified, was struck by a 2019 Toyota Tundra in the area of Route 6 and Lieutenant Island Road.

The man was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, according to Wellfleet police.

The operator of the truck, a 37-year-old man from New Hampshire, remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Route 6 experienced heavy traffic delays.

The crash is still under investigation.

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