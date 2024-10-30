8 adults, 7 children displaced after fire scorches front porch of Dorchester multi-family home

BOSTON — Crews battled a heavy blaze at a Dorchester home on Tuesday night.

Companies responding to a multi-family home on Capen Street found flames on both the second and third floor, according to the Boston Fire Department.

There were no reports of any injuries, but officials say 8 adults and 7 children were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Damages are estimated to be upwards of $250,000.

No further information was immediately available.

Companies are making up at 128 Capen St . District Chief Doherty addressed the media with updates. Total displaced in 3 whole family home is now 8 adults and 7 children. BFD-FIU is on scene to determine cause. BFD- VAU is here to coordinate housing for the displaced. 0 injured pic.twitter.com/JQncozgy0E — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 30, 2024

