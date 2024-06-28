77-year-old man hospitalized after excavator accident in Cohasset

COHASSET, Mass. — A 77-year-old man was hospitalized following an excavator accident at a Cohasset construction site Thursday.

Cohasset police responded to a work site off Route 3A around 11:00 a.m. after the 77-year-old man operating an excavator with a hammer drill said he was violently jolted when the machine slipped off a rock he was breaking.

The man suffered a spine injury and was taken to South Shore Hospital.

Cohasset Police detectives and OSHA are investigating this incident.

