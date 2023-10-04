7 Massachusetts residents land on Forbes’ 2023 list of 400 richest Americans

BOSTON — Seven billionaires who reside in Massachusetts landed on Forbes’ 2023 list of the 400 richest people in the United States.

As a group, the wealthiest people in the country are $500 billion richer than a year ago, according to Forbes.

“America’s superrich are riding high again. After losing a collective $500 billion last year, the nation’s 400 wealthiest people have gained it all back,” the news outlet wrote in its report. “This elite set is now worth $4.5 trillion in aggregate, tying a record set in 2021, and it takes $2.9 billion to make The Forbes 400, another tied record.”

Forbes noted that more than half the gains came from rebounding technology stocks.

It comes as no surprise but Elon Musk, who cofounded six companies, including electric car maker Tesla and rocket producer SpaceX, topped the list as the richest American with a net worth of $251 billion. Jeff Bezos, who founded e-commerce giant Amazon, checked in second on the list with a net worth of $161 billion.

Oracle’s Larry Ellison ($158B), investor Warren Buffet ($121B), and former Alphabet CEO Larry Page ($114B) rounded out the top five richest Americans.

The Massachusetts residents who made the top 400 ranked as follows:

29. Abigal Johnson, CEO of Fidelity Investments since 2014, when she took over for her father -- $25.5 billion

62. Robert Kraft, owner of New England Patriots -- $11.1 billion

64. Edward Johnson, IV, grandson of Edward Johnson II, who founded Fidelity Investments -- $10.6 billion

99. Elizabeth Johnson, granddaughter of Edward Johnson II, who founded Fidelity Investments -- $8.7 billion

203. Robert Hale, Jr., founder and CEO of wholesale telecommunications provider Granite Telecommunications -- $5.4 billion

215. Jim Davis & family, bought a small Boston shoemaker in 1972 and turned it into New Balance -- $5.1 billion

326. Amos Hostetter, Jr., made a fortune in the 1990s as cable TV pioneer -- $3.5 billion

To view Forbes’ full list, click here.

